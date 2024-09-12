Cardi B has given birth to her third child with estranged husband Offset.

Cardi B has given birth to her third child with estranged husband Offset

The WAP singer, 31, is reportedly heading for divorce from her fellow rapper, 32, but the pair reunited in the delivery room and Cardi revealed to fans she was a new mum by posting snaps of her cradling her newborn alongside her older children daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, three.

Cardi’s baby’s name has not yet been announced, and the birth comes amid reports she and Offset are not planning on saving their marriage – even though they put on a united from at Wave’s recent birthday party.

The couple reunited to celebrate their three-year-old boy at DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sources have told TMZ the paid have never discussed not being around their kids even if they split, due to their amicable co-parenting.

Cardi announced she was pregnant with her third child on Thursday (01.08.24) – a day after she filed for divorce from the Migos member.

She previously started divorce proceedings against him in September 2020, but backtracked on the move two months later.

A representative for the singer – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – told People the latest filing is “not based on cheating rumours”, but has instead been a “long time coming”.

And a friend of the singer’s added to the outlet her divorce filing against Offset was “something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while”.

The insider said: “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.’

“She’s been very calm about everything, and she’s focused on her kids.

“She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good.”

The source added the couple have had relationship strife for “at least a year or so”, and added their break-up has been “amicable”.