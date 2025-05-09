Cardi B has accused social media trolls of trying to "humble" her with insults.

The 32-year-old rap star took to X to hit back at online trolls, after spotting edited photographs of herself on the micro-blogging platform.

Alongside an unedited video of herself, Cardi wrote: "Am I really that bad of a b**** that y’all always gotta edit my pictures to fake try to humble me wit insults on this app? Anyways no filter, no makeup, just me and this wig I had on for days. THANK YOU!! (sic)"

In response, one X user said: "my god she reeks of insecurity like it’s getting sad (sic)"

However, Cardi refused to back down, insisting that she's not insecure at all about her looks.

The chart-topping rap star - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - wrote: "I’m insecure or do I make yall insecure to the point that you gotta go pull up my pictures then open a app and edit them because yall can’t stand how hard I step??? (sic)"

Cardi subsequently retweeted a post that suggested her name is used for "engagement" on social media.

The post read: "everybody using cardi’s name for engagement chile [yawning emoji] (sic)"

Although Cardi is one of the best-selling artists in the world, the rap star previously claimed that she was actually happier before she found fame.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker doesn't have any money worries these days, but she's less happy than she used to be.

Cardi - who has Kulture, six, Wave, three, and a daughter, whose name has not been revealed, born in September - told CR Fashion Book magazine: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

What's more, Cardi feels as though she's lost some control over her own life.

She said: "I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."