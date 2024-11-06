Cardi B has gone on an expletive-laden rant after Donald Trump claimed victory in the US election.

The 'WAP' hitmaker was left furious after the Republican painted the states of North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Iowa red and fumed that she will "f*** up" Trump's supporters.

Reacting on her Instagram Live as he grew closer to a win, she raged: "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn you're f****** hats mother******. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad."

The 32-year-old rapper wasn't going to vote in the election, but Kamala Harris "changed her mind".

Praising the Democrat, she continued: "No matter what, I know that she's probably emotional right now. I know there's probably a lot going on in her mind and I know she's not listening to this, but she will eventually see it. I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of colour are proud of her."

Cardi praised Kamala and said she should be "proud" of herself, branding it one of the "most unforgettable elections".

She went on: "Y'all, I know how I felt at the beginning of the f****** year, I didn't want to vote for anybody. She changed my mind, I feel like she was very honest and said the things I wanted to hear.' When I look at her face and she was talking to me, I thought she was very genuine and not playing any f****** games. She had 100 days to do all of this and she woke this nation up. I feel there was a lot of things that went wrong last year and they kept her too much in the background.

"I'm proud of her and I hope she's proud of herself no matter what happens tonight. This is one of the most unforgettable elections and I love her. I don't say I love a lot of people, y'all know that. Because I hate everybody."

Cardi's rant comes after Elon Musk branded her one of Kamala's "puppets".

The 53-year-old billionaire businessman accused the music star of being "fed words" when she was giving a speech at the Democrat’s rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center last Friday (01.11.24) and had an awkward wait when her teleprompter broke.

Elon reposted a video of Cardi at the rally to his micro-blogging site X and wrote: "Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.

"The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

Cardi swiftly defended herself and accused the Tesla boss of "knowing nothing" about the "American struggle".

She responded: "I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. (sic)"

She then quipped: "PS fix my algorithm."

The 'WAP' hitmaker's speech went on for around 10 minutes and she ended up reading from her smartphone.