Cardi B has insisted she did not ask her estranged husband Offset for child support in her divorce filing.

The Grammy-winning ‘WAP’ rapper, 31, born Belcalis Almánzar, who is pregnant with her and 32-year-old Offset’s third child, filed for a split from him on Wednesday (31.07.24) and asked for primary custody of their children – Kulture, six, and two-year-old Wave.

She has now said on social media while saying Offset – whose real name is Kiari Cephus: “Ok this is getting weird ’cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids.

“Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine… even wit my filling I’m not askin’ for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

A source has told Page Six cheating has nothing to do with the reason the couple, who secretly married in 2017, have broken up.

The insider added: “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else.

“This is something she wants to do.”

The source also said the divorce was not “something that happened overnight”.

They added: “They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t (pushback.) They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

But rumours of infidelity have plagued Cardi and Offset’s marriage for years.

Cardi previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but later reconciled with the ‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper.

In December, Cardi confirmed they called it quits again after the dad of five denied cheating with singer Chrisean Rock, 24, but they quickly reconciled.