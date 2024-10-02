Cardi B didn't know she was pregnant when getting her butt injections removed

Cardi B didn't know she was pregnant when she had her butt injections removed earlier this year.

The ‘WAP’ singer gave birth to her third child with estranged husband Offset last month but she has now admitted she underwent surgery to get rid of the effects of the "illegal" jabs she'd had in 2018 while carrying her baby.

The 31-year-old star explained she had taken multiple pregnancy tests and blood tests prior to the procedures, which came back negative, but after continuing to suspect she was having another baby, her doctor eventually confirmed she was actually 17 weeks along.

Talking about the procedure, she told her followers during an Instagram live earlier this week: “In January, right after I shot ‘Like What’, I went and got surgery.

“I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed.

“I got some of my butt injections removed. And I also went to fix, like, you know, certain things (with) my fibrosis.”

Cardi previously revealed during an Instagram Live in 2022 that she had “95 per cent” of her silicone shots removed from her buttocks earlier that year.

The rapper is reportedly heading for divorce from Offset, but the pair reunited in the delivery room in September before Cardi revealed to fans she was a mother for the third time by posting snaps of her cradling her newborn alongside her older children, daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, three.

The baby’s name has not yet been announced, and the birth came amid reports Cardi and Offset are not planning on saving their marriage – even though they put on a united from at Wave’s recent birthday party.

The couple reunited to celebrate their three-year-old boy at DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cardi announced she was pregnant with her third child in August – a day after she filed for divorce from the Migos member.

She previously started divorce proceedings against him in September 2020, but backtracked on the move two months later.