Cardi B feared she'd suffered a miscarriage after having a "freak accident".

Cardi B has opened up about her health scare

The 31-year-old rap star - who is currently pregnant with her third child - has revealed via social media that she recently suffered a health scare that left her fearing for the life of her unborn baby.

Cardi - who already has Wave, two, and Kulture, six, with her estranged husband Offset - said on X: "I had a f****** freak accident.

"I don't know how something, well, it wasn't little. It actually hurt.

"It doesn't really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralysed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite.

"Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying.

"I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f***. I'mma exaggerate this s*** so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a damn. Oh my God."

Cardi recently announced her pregnancy via a post on social media.

The award-winning rap star - who has filed for a divorce from Offset - said on Instagram: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through! (sic)"