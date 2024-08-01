Cardi B is pregnant.

Cardi B has confirmed she's pregnant

The 31-year-old rap star has taken to social media to announce that she's expecting her third child, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Cardi - who already has Wave, two, and Kulture, six, with her estranged husband Offset - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through! (sic)"

Cardi announced her latest pregnancy shortly after she filed for a divorce from Offset.

A rep for the rapper told PEOPLE: "It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming."

Cardi is one of the best-selling artists in the world - but the rap star previously claimed that she was happier before she found fame.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has been married to Offset since 2017 - told CR Fashion Book magazine: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."