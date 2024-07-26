Cardi B insists she's "not in a rat race" with her rap rivals.

Cardi B has sent a warning via social media

The 31-year-old star has taken to social media to hit back at her critics, insisting that she's a league of her own as a female rapper.

Cardi wrote on X: "These b****** have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B****** !!! (sic)"

Cardi subsequently suggested that her own career achievements can't be compared to those of her rap rivals.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "These b****** can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you b******!! And ima show yall (sic)"

Meanwhile, in June, Cardi took to social media to warn her production team not to "play with [her] money".

The chart-topping star slammed her team following a technical mishap during her performance at the BET Experience event in Los Angeles.

Cardi - who was vocally critical of the team during her performance - said on X: "let me tell you about yesterday!! I spent 100k on pyro that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshall go over safety with my team which is sooo simple to do.. spent days in rehersal learning choreography just so for them to have the wrong mix and we had to swap it out .. booked four fans so they could be turned on during Bartier Cardi and that never happened.. you wanna know why? Because they didn’t bother to show up to rehearsal while hundred thousands of dollars was put into this show. Don’t play with my money in this economy honey [laughing emoji] (sic)"