Cardi B has warned her critics that they "should’ve left [her] alone".

Cardi B has slammed her rap rivals

The 31-year-old star has taken to social media to hit out at her critics and her rap rivals, promising to "teach" them some lessons on her new album.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - wrote on X: "My flops do better than any of these b****** best performing songs.. FACTS!! B****** should’ve left me alone cuz I WASN’T BOTHERING NOBODY!!! Now get your coins ready for this album so I can teach yall, little glitter butt (sic)"

Despite this, Cardi subsequently insisted that she hasn't provoked any tension with her rap rivals.

She said: "If somebody not bothering or me throwing shots clearly I’m not talkin about them… I was having a very fun July.. I don’t sub b****** or bother them.. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi took to social media in June to warn her production team not to "play with [her] money".

The chart-topping star slammed her team following a technical mishap during her performance at the BET Experience event in Los Angeles.

Cardi - who was vocally critical of the team during her performance - said on X: "let me tell you about yesterday!! I spent 100k on pyro that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshall go over safety with my team which is sooo simple to do.. spent days in rehersal learning choreography just so for them to have the wrong mix and we had to swap it out .. booked four fans so they could be turned on during Bartier Cardi and that never happened.. you wanna know why? Because they didn’t bother to show up to rehearsal while hundred thousands of dollars was put into this show. Don’t play with my money in this economy honey [laughing emoji] (sic)"