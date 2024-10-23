Cardi B has promised to sue an alleged prank caller who reported her to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Cardi B was visited by Child Protective Services

The 32-year-old rapper - who has Kulture, six, Wave, three, and a seven-week-old baby girl with estranged husband Offset - was left furious when she received a visit from the organisation to check on her children after receiving a call expressing concern for their welfare.

Sharing an Instagram Live video on Monday (21.10.24) from hospital, where she said she had been recovering from an undisclosed issue, Cardi told her followers: "So I wanna make this very f****** clear, and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in the video, captured by fans and shared on social media. “Motherf****** have taken s*** too f****** far when you mess with my f****** kids...

"For the Child Protective Services to come to my f****** house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call ... that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f****** dumb?”

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insisted no one had ever hit the children and both she and Offset have always prioritised their happiness and safety.

She added: "We don’t play that s***. My kids live great.

"My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are."

The 'WAP' rapper vowed to hire a private investigator to find out who had reported her so she could take legal action.

She added: "We’re the only coloured people in my neighborhood completely and for motherf****** to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf****** wanna do an anonymous call involving my children.

"I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for f****** coming to my house at whatever the f*** time it is. [I will sue] the person that did this anonymous call."

Cardi also offered a warning to the alleged prankster, declaring her "baby father" would "beat you the f*** up" if it was a man, while she and her sister Hennessey would "beat you the f*** up because you playing with my motherf******kids," if the caller was found to be a woman.

She added: "Not everything is a f****** joke. Not everything is a f****** prank."