The Caribbean Guard has shared more details about the circumstances surrounding Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death.

Caribbean Guard shares more details about Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death

The 54-year-old actor drowned after being caught in a current over the weekend during a family trip to Costa Rica, with the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) declaring his cause of death as "asphyxiation by submersion”.

A new Facebook post from the Caribbean Guard confirmed there was no lifeguard on duty at the time of the accident as they had "allocated resources" elsewhere as a result of other "recent water incidents" at two nearby beaches.

The post said: “We deeply regret the passing of Malcom - Jamal Warner, in Playa Grande. He was swept away by a strong hangover current and died by drowning. It was all very fast and even though there were people on the beach who came in to rescue him, they didn't arrive in time. He was pulled underwater with no vital signs and despite having been provided with CPR maneuvers on the beach, his resuscitation was unsuccessful.

“Playa Grande is one of our most challenging beaches. It's a beach known by local surfers and there are signs (in English and Spanish) that warn of the danger of death by drowning. It's a beach that the Caribbean Guard has patrolled for the last few years. [Not] this Sunday though.

Due to the recent water incidents on Playa black we have allocated resources there and on Chiquita, another beach, for its currents.

“From Caribbean Guard, association of volunteer lifeguards, we appeal to the President of the Nation, the national government, the Municipality of Talamanca and the entire Caribbean community, to continue joining efforts to minimize this problem, which is sadly rising ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.

“We do everything within our power. We've saved numerous lives in recent years, and if Caribbean Guard didn't exist, drownings would count by the dozens. We do our part to minimize risks but if we don’t have government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening [sic].”

According to PEOPLE, a second man was also caught in the same current as Warner and is in critical condition.