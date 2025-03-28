Carlos Santana believes Michael Jackson was taken down by "hostile forces".

Carlos Santana has opened up about Michael Jackson

The 77-year-old music veteran has shared his belief that his former collaborator - who was accused of sexually abusing children prior to his death in 2009 - was targeted by shadowy figures "with an agenda" who wanted to "destroy" his "light".

In an interview with The Independent newspaper, Santana explained: "The hostile forces on this planet have an agenda, and that’s to destroy your light.

"Michael Jackson did a lot of great things with his money for children, and the hostile forces didn’t like it."

When asked to explain who the mysterious forces are, Santana replied: "The hostile forces are Satan, Lucifer and the Devil.

"Santana [his namesake band] is a threat, and Michael Jackson is a threat to darkness, because we bring so much light that other people believe they’re also worthy to share their own light. That’s really what it’s about."

Santana added of his belief system: "This is not wishful thinking, goody-two-shoes energy. This is what Miles Davis calls ‘motherf***** energy'."

The rocker worked with Jackson on the track 'Whatever Happens' which featured on the singer's 2001 album 'Invincible'.

Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges following a trial in 2005 and he always denied claims of inappropriate behaviour prior to his death in 2009. Representatives of his estate have continued to deny claims of sexual abuse following the singer's passing.

The abuse claims have been back in the headlines this month with the release of 'Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson' - a follow-up to the 2019 documentary which detailed the stories of Wade Robson and James Safechuck who both allege they were molested by Jackson as children.

Director Dan Reed - who worked on both films - previously voiced his fear that Jackson's devoted fan base will never believe sexual abuse allegations against their hero.

He told Variety: "Look, the true believers are always going to be true believers. You could show them a video of Jackson molesting a child and there’s no amount of evidence that would suffice to change what’s almost a religious view. They’re part of a cult. And I really don’t expect people to stop listening to Michael Jackson’s music."