Carmen Electra was told she needed to lose weight on the set of 'Baywatch'.

The 52-year-old actress got her big break when she was cast as Lani McKenzie in the hit action series in the late 1990s and would often be seen wearing a bikini but revealed that bosses would tell her she was "too heavy", although she doesn't think that she ever really needed to diet.

She told US TV show Extra: "I never had a weigh-in, but I was told sometimes I was too heavy! And I look back now and I don’t think I was. They would come up to you and say, ‘You need to lose some pounds’ or ‘You need to lose some weight".

The 'I Want Candy' star did not go into any more detail about how her body was perceived during her time on the series - which ran from 1989 until 2001 - but did reveal that she has kept her famous red swimsuit.

She said: "Of course! I have it framed!".

But she did feel "very green" about having to have one of her first on-screen kisses with David Chokachi because she possibly approached it ina bit of a "tongue heavy" manner and was shocked when she watched the scene back.

Asked if she remembers any of her co-stars dating in real life, she said: "Not that I know of, but I’m not gonna lie, though, one of my first kisses with David Chokachi — and I was very green — we had a kissing scene and I just went in... tongue heavy! think he liked it! I just didn’t know! And when I watched back, I would be like, ‘Oh, my God!’"