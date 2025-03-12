Carrie-Anne Moss believes walking away from her Hollywood career was the "greatest decision" of her life.

'The Matrix' star, 57, took a lengthy break from making movies to focus on raising her three children with husband Steven Roy - and she admits feeling a "twinge" after all the great jobs she was turning down but she has no regrets about putting her family first.

Moss told The Independent newspaper: "After 'The Matrix' was such a big deal, I took a big, big break to have children and be with them.

"I remember being torn, having a little twinge like: ‘Gosh, I’m getting offered such great things. That would be such a huge deal.’

"And I was holding my baby in my arms, and I remember thinking: ‘At the end of my life, will it matter to me that I have another movie on my resume?

"Or will it matter to me that I held my baby?’ And I instantly thought, no. It was just a no-brainer.

"And I’m so glad I did that. I’m so glad I don’t have that regret."

She went on to add: "For my career, maybe not so much, but that was the greatest decision I ever made in my life."

Moss has starred in four movies in 'The Matrix' series and she previously admitted she appreciated the way the directors - The Wachowskis sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski - didn't present her character Trinity as "overly sexualised".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "When I did the first film, I was super-young; I didn’t really understand all the different things that were happening, it was just such a whirlwind.

"When I saw the movie I was overwhelmed by it. I’d never seen myself in that way on a big screen. One of the things that I love about Trinity has to do with the gaze of the filmmakers.

"It’s Lana, and how she shoots. She loves Trinity so much. I can really appreciate it, in hindsight.

"I didn’t feel that she was overly sexualised, and I don’t think they would have picked me anyway if they were looking for that. I am grateful, in Hollywood terms, that it wasn’t taken in that direction."