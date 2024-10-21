Billie Lourd believes Carrie Fisher died "too damn young".

Carrie Fisher died in December 2016

The 'Star Wars' actress died in December 2016, aged 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest, and Billie Lourd has now taken to social media to pay tribute to her mom, who would have celebrated her 68th birthday on Monday (21.10.24).

Billie, 32, wrote on Instagram: "My mom would’ve been 68 today. Dead person birthdays are weird to say the least. On my mom’s birthday every year, I try to celebrate her as much as possible, but today I really wanted to celebrate her with her. Some years my grief makes me feel the warmth of her love, some years it makes me angry, some years I feel numb but today when I woke up I just felt sad. I didn’t want to celebrate, I just wanted my mom. My sadness bodysnatched me so I googled “average death age woman” (ooohhh what a fun google billie!!! I promise the rest of my google search history has a sliightly more fun vibe?!) and google said it was 80.2. My mom died when she was 60. 60 is too damn young to die. (sic)"

Carrie struggled with drug addiction during her life and Billie admitted that she couldn't "escape" her troubles.

The actress explained: "I then googled drug overdose deaths (another fun morning google!!!) and it is over 100 thousand people per year. I did everything in my power to help my mom get sober but sadly my mom couldn’t ever escape her addiction. But while she was alive she always shared the ups and downs of that struggle with others in hopes it would help them escape their own addiction. As an addict, being open about the struggle is the only way through. And same goes for those of us affected by that struggle. Sending my love to anyone out there who has lost someone to drug addiction. You are not alone. [heart emoji] (sic)"