A bikini worn by Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars: Episode VI Return Of The Jedi' has sold for $175,000.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

The iconic gold costume, which also included hip rings and bracelets and was worn by the late actress when her character Princess Leia was captured and chained up by Jabba the Hut, went under the hammer at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on Friday (26.07.24).

The auction also saw a miniature Y-Wing starfighter ship used in a mission to destroy the Death Star in 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' sell for a huge $1.55 million following a bidding war.

The model was one of just two 'hero' Y-Wing filming miniatures built by the Industrial Light and Magic visual effects team.

Heritage auctions said on X: "It's never seen daylight."

The sale included lots from other movies, with a wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' selling for $52,000, a hammer prop used in a 'Thor' film changing hands for $81,000, and an outfit worn by Macauley Culkin in 'Home Alone' going for $47,500.

The 'Star Wars' costume is one of the most iconic in film history, but Carrie - who died in December 2016 - previously admitted she thought filmmaker George Lucas was "kidding" when he showed her the outfit.

She told NPR: "I felt nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. [It made me] very nervous".

And the costume made filming difficult.

She explained: "I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight."

But the actress enjoyed getting hands-on when it came to using the chains to kill Jabba.

She said: They asked me if I wanted my stunt double to kill him, but I wanted to.

“I sawed his neck off with that chain. I really wanted to kill him.”