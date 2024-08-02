Carrie Underwood is "never not working on something".

The 41-year-old star has insisted that her work ethic and ambition haven't been dimmed by her past success, admitting that she's always working on new material and new ideas.

The blonde beauty told First For Women magazine: "I’m never not working on something, whether it’s future collaborations or writing or just thinking about music."

Carrie feels fortunate to be working in the modern era.

The award-winning star said: "This has been such a fun musical era to live in!"

Carrie has a jam-packed work schedule. But the country music star always makes time to work out.

She explained: "It really impacts my overall sense of well-being, so I always make it a priority for myself. I really enjoy it, so it’s not hard for me to be motivated. Honestly, exercise and physical activity really is my greatest form of self-care."

Earlier this week, Carrie was named as Katy Perry's replacement on 'American Idol'.

The singer will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the panel for season 23 of the show.

In an announcement video, Carrie - who won the fourth season of 'American Idol' back in 2005 - said: "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of million of people watching the show.

"I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."

Carrie has returned to 'American Idol' multiple times over the years, including when she appeared as a mentor during season 16 of the show.

Katy, 39, announced her exit from 'American Idol' earlier this year.

The pop star said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'.

"I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying?"