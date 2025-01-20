Carrie Underwood sung an a-cappella version of 'America the Beautiful' at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The billionaire businessman was sworn into office on Monday (20.01.25) at an event in Washington D.C., and Carrie performed the patriotic song without the help of a backing track, following a technical hitch.

At one point, the country music star told the crowd: "If you know the words, help me out here!"

Carrie - who won the fourth season of 'American Idol' back in 2005 - was joined at the event by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Carrie previously revealed that she felt "honoured" to have been invited to perform at the historic occasion in Washington D.C., where Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president.

The singer also urged Americans to "come together in the spirit of unity".

Speaking to E! News, she explained: "I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Despite this, Carrie has tried to refrain from discussing her political views in public.

The 'Cowboy Casanova' hitmaker suggested that she has nothing to gain by discussing her personal opinions in the public arena.

She told the Guardian newspaper in 2019: "I try to stay far out of politics, if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.

"It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."