Carrie Underwood believes her son Isaiah has the "biggest" shot of becoming a singer.

Carrie Underwood thinks her eldest son could become a singing sensation

The 41-year-old country superstar - who rose to fame after winning the fourth season of 'American Idol' in 2005 - believes both the 10 year old and her other child Jacob, five, are showing signs of musical talent but her younger boy is more likely to follow in the footsteps of his dad, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, than hers.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Carrie told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: "They both can carry a tune.

"I feel like our oldest, Isaiah, probably has the biggest chance of heading in that direction.

"Jake likes hockey, so we may have a little of both because my husband's a retired NHL player."

But if either of her kids wanted to get into music, Carrie warned they would need to "toughen up" in the face of so many people's opinions.

Recalling her own 'American Idol' audition, when then-judge Simon Cowell cut her off before she got to the chorus of 'I Can't Make You Love Me' because he was so impressed, the blonde beauty was asked how the children would "hold up against" the music mogul.

She said: "I don't know.

"I don't know how I held up. He was pretty nice to me throughout the whole thing, but I definitely had some moments of negative feedback.

"But, that's what you get afterwards, anyway.

"Being in the entertainment industry now, everybody's got an opinion, and it's all accessible, right?

"So, you kind of have to toughen up, you know?"

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has returned to 'American Idol' as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and though she hopes her experiences on the talent show will benefit her new position, she acknowledged the industry has changed a lot since she began her career.

She said: "I hope it helps me give better insight and advice because I have been there, but it's changed a lot too.

"That was 20 years ago, and a lot of it is different."