Dyan Cannon has 'several friends with benefits

The 88-year-old actress - who was initially married to the late Cary Grant in the 1960s and then to Stanley Fimberg from 1985 until 1991 - admitted that she has a number of "special" people in her life who she can sleep with.

Asked if she is dating again, she told People:" Of course. It's somebody very special. Several special [people]... I have friends with benefits, yes."

The 'Such Good Friends' star - who has daughter Jennifer, 59, with her first husband - also dated late TV host Johnny Carson for a period of time and following his recent media attention with a CBS Sunday news special, she looked back on how they kept things private when they were together.

She added: "I've been hearing constantly about Johnny Carson. It's on a lot. They're running it, running it, running it.”.

"I rattled him, and I love that. We love it when we rattle men who aren't usually rattled, don't we?

"He loved it. He loved it. We used to go to restaurants, and they'd shut down the entire restaurant for him."

Dyan claimed that the TV star - who died in 2005 at the age of 79 - was a "special man" and teased that there would be "more to come" for her in life.

She added: "He was a special man. I've known a lot of special men. And there's more to come!"

The Hollywood actress previously revealed that her faith is the key to youthful approach to life.

She told PageSix: "Praying, that’s what keeps me straight. I’m a big God girl.

“After some of the things I’ve been through, I couldn’t make sense out of the world, so I had to go to something that did make sense.

“And what I realised one day – not just believed, I can’t believe because you tell me to believe, I have to understand – and when I came to a place in my understanding is that there really is something bigger than me that protects me and guides me and nourishes me and I believe that.”