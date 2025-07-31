Cash Warren has broken his silence on his estranged wife Jessica Alba's new romance with Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split in December and she has moved on with fellow actor Danny Ramirez

The former couple - who have Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and seven-year-old Hayes together - announced their split in January, after 16 years of marriage.

Jessica filed for divorce a month later, citing irreconcilable differences, with the date of separation listed as December 27, 2024.

Around six months after the 44-year-old actress confirmed her breakup from the 46-year-old film producer, she was seen on vacation with Marvel star Danny, 32, in Cancun, Mexico, and they've since been spotted packing on the PDA.

Cash, surprisingly, is "happy" for his ex.

He told TMZ: “I’m happy for her.

“I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy.”

Asked whether he is seeing anyone, he replied: “No, not yet. Let me know if you got anybody.”

Jessica and Danny's most recent outing came on July 29, where they were seen kissing outside Beverly Glen Deli in Beverly Hills.

The Honey actress announced her split from Cash via a social media post in January.

The Hollywood star explained at the time that she was ready to "embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution".

She wrote: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time. (sic)"