Cassie Ventura is contesting a new claim from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ the infamous hotel surveillance video showing him assaulting her was edited.

Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, maintains the footage is genuine and anticipates its inclusion as evidence in Combs’ forthcoming trial.

The video was recorded on 5 March 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, and shows Combs, 55, pursuing his then-girlfriend Cassie down a hallway, grabbing her by the neck, and kicking her repeatedly during an altercation.

The footage was released by CNN in May 2024 – prompting a public apology issued by Combs on social media when it was released – but his legal team alleged on Thursday (13.03.25) CNN manipulated the clip by altering time stamps, changing sequences, and adjusting playback speed, and states the original footage was subsequently destroyed.

They are arguing for its exclusion from his upcoming court proceedings on federal charges including sex trafficking.

But Cassie’s attorney Mr Wigdor dismissed Combs’ claims the footage had been altered, stating: “It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial.”

He added: “I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity.”

While Combs is not facing criminal charges specifically for the assault depicted in the footage, federal prosecutors intend to use it to support allegations of his history of violence.

The rapper was arrested on 16 September 2024 on multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, and is currently detained without bail, awaiting trial scheduled for 5 May 2025.

Cassie played a pivotal role in Combs’ legal troubles after accusing him of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30 million lawsuit filed on 16 November 2023.

The lawsuit alleged a decade-long pattern of abuse, including a 2018 incident where Combs allegedly forced his way into her home and raped her.

The case was settled out of court the following day for an undisclosed amount.

Cassie said about the footage: “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is the issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”