Cate Blanchett is "serious" about quitting acting.

Cate Blanchett plans to quit acting

The 55-year-old actress - who has won a string of accolades, including two Oscars, four BAFTAs, four Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, over the years - doesn't want to spend her whole life on screen because there are so many other things she wants to accomplish.

She told the Easter edition of Radio Times magazine: “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. (There are) a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The 'Black Bag' star - who has four children with husband Andrew Upton - admitted she has "spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable” in the public eye because of her career.

She added: “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I’m not that person.

“I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

“I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.”

Cate recently admitted she only expected her movie career to last five years.

She told Business Insider: "The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years.

"I think that female producers have more agency.

"There's more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences."

And earlier this year, the 'Blue Jasmine' star admitted her career on screen came as a surprise to her in the first place as she initially assumed she would onnly work on stage.

Speaking at the Rotterdam Film Festival, she said: "I was resigned, happily, to a career in theatre. I didn’t think I was that girl. There was a sense women had a certain ‘shelf life’ in the film industry and a certain type of women got to parade on the screen and others didn’t."