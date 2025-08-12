Cate Blanchett is "wildly open" to leading an English-language take on Squid Game.

The 56-year-old actress made a surprise appearance in the third series of the South Korean series as an unnamed American recruiter and she aditted she would love to take the role further.

Asked if she is interested in an English-language Squid Game sequel or spin-off, she told Variety: “I am wildly open to anything.

"And in a world that is so beautifully, magically created like that, for sure. They’re amazing world-builders, and that series has been eaten alive. I don’t think there’s a corner of the globe that it hasn’t touched in some way.”

Despite rumours Cate's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button director David Fincher has pitched an English-language take on the series, the Oscar-winning star insisted she doesn't know anything.

She said: “I mean, I’d love to work with David again. It’s been ages. But no, I don’t know anything more than you do. I’m not being coy. I really don’t.”

The Australian star's offer to appear on Squid Game came "out of the blue" and was shrouded in so much secrecy, she didn't even have a costume fitting and was instead asked to bring a suit of her own.

She recalled: “Because it’s such a cult series and they were shooting in LA of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis.

“I got a couple of storyboards. I had to [learn to] play the game very quickly. I had to practice and practice.

"I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.”

The Disclaimer actress - who won her first two Emmy nominations as an actress and producer for Mrs. America in 2020 - is "absolutely" looking forward to doing more TV and is "particularly keen" to join a series that is "fully formed" already.