Catherine O’Hara is being lined up for a starring role on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The hit TV show has previously featured the likes of Cara Delevingne,Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, and John Hoffman - the show's co-creator - has now revealed that he would love to work with Catherine.

Asked who's left on his casting bucket list, John told The Hollywood Reporter: "There are so many. But I’ll be honest: We’ve inquired, because I love her so much, about Catherine O’Hara.

"We’ve got to find the right thing. If we can land an idea, that’s someone who is certainly in my sights and always has been."

Meryl , 75, starred on season three of the show alongside permanent cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

And John has revealed how the award-winning actress - who played Loretta Durkin, Martin's on-screen love interest - joined the comedy-drama series.

John shared: "I pitched her the character over a very nervous-making Zoom.

"I said, 'We open on your character, actually, in the very first scene, but you’re ten and visiting New York from St. Louis with your mom, who’s bringing you to your first Broadway show, it’s called 'No Strings'. And before I got any further, Meryl said, 'I saw that.' And I said, 'What?!' She said, 'Yeah, I saw that with my mother … Diahann Carroll was in it. She sang this beautiful song.'

"And she started to sing 'The Sweetest Sounds.' I said, 'OK, I don’t know what the hell is happening right now, but Meryl, you have to stop because my head is going to explode. Those lyrics you just sang are on page one of the script I’m going to send you after we hang up. And she said, ‘What?!'"