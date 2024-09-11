Catherine O'Hara is "so grateful" that she grew up without the internet.

The 70-year-old actress began her career on the stage in the early 1970s and has become known for her screen roles in 'Home Alone' and 'Schitt's Creek' but admitted that she couldn't have really honed her craft in the way she would have liked had she been worrying about others what may think of her on social media.

She told Stylist magazine: "I’m so grateful I learned to do what I’m still trying to do in a world without the internet. I started in a theatre where we improvised every night and it was for that audience only.

"Pre-internet, it was so much easier to try things and not have them critiqued or put down. It allowed you to fail and you have to fail and not be afraid of getting things wrong. If you worry about being judged by strangers, it stifles you. "Even if you do it subconsciously, you are restraining yourself because you’re aware of the reaction you might get. "That’s so sad. I’m glad I got to fail over and over and to keep trying new things."

The 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' star has also naturally faced rejection as an actress throughout her illustrious career but learned to deal with it by accepting that she has "no power" in changing anything when things don't necessarily go her way.

She said: "If you try for something and don’t get it, you don’t have any power in changing that fact. So you can wallow in your sorrow, which of course I’ve done, but it’s so much more satisfying if you can acknowledge that you have no power in it, if you can believe it just was not meant for you."