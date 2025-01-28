Catherine O'Hara rescued "a lot of" her 'Schitt's Creek' costumes from the LA wildfires.

Catherine O'Hara rescued 'a lot of' her Schitt's Creek costumes from the LA wildfires

The 70-year-old actress starred as Moira Rose in the hit Netflix series throughout the whole of its run and kept quite a lot of her outfits that she had worn on set, so made sure to take what she could with her as she had to evacuate her home amid the recent disaster.

She told UsWeekly; "When I was evacuated two weeks ago, I took a lot of [my costumes] with me. Givenchy boots and this great outfit: A short dress with big, round, silver sequins from when I was babysitting [in the ‘Housewarming’ episode during season 5]

"I was offered a lot of wigs, but I don’t have a setup to take good care of them, so I only brought [home] the Vivien wig, which was my soap opera character’s wig. That went with me in the evacuation."

The 'Home Alone' star did not lose her house in the wildfires - which have so far destroyed thousands of properties across Los Angeles - but admitted that it was down to sheer "luck" and just wants to help others.

Catherine - who is married to Bo Welch and has Matthew, 30, as well as 28-year-old Luke with him - said: "It didn’t feel right praying for my home to be saved. We were really lucky. The least you can do is feel horrible and just try to find ways to help others."

Catherine had something of a career revival with her role in the sitcom - which initially aired from 2015 until 2020 - and admitted that it was "fun" to have a say in what her character wore on screen.

She said: "It’s just fun to work with people who collaborate and allow you to create an inconsistently crazy character with an inconsistent way of speaking and an amazing wardrobe. It relaunched opportunities for all of us."

