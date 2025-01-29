Catherine O'Hara believes the best dramatic roles have humour to them.

The 70-year-old actress is well-known for her comedy work, and Catherine admits that humour is a central part of her life.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "You can't take that out of your life. And when you do, it makes for a very dull performance."

Catherine stars in the new season of 'The Last of Us', the HBO drama series, and the actress has opened up about her role, revealing that she has an "odd relationship" with Pedro Pascal's character.

Catherine also explained that humour is a central part of her role.

She said: "You don't quite know why she's got ... well, she's got this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think. So it's there. I never want to deny the gift of humour."

Catherine also relished the experience of working with Pedro and Bella Ramsey.

The actress shared: "I just love working with Pedro Pascal.

"Both of them. Bella. Wow. Was that intimating? It always is. It's not my territory ... You're just like, thank you for inviting me and I'll try to be a good guest. But they were very kind to me and it was great."

Meanwhile, Catherine previously admitted that she's appreciative of all the opportunities that come her way.

The 'Home Alone' star told ELLE Canada: "I’m lucky [I get] to keep doing things like this at my age - I can’t believe it.

"Over the past few years, when I’ve gotten scared or nervous or if I start grousing about something, I’ve tried to really practise turning it around and being grateful. Like, ‘How lucky are you right now to be alive? And then to have this opportunity right here in this moment?’"