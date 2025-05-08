Celebrity medium Tyler Henry has tied the knot.

Tyler Henry and his boyfriend Clint Godwin said 'I do' in Beverly Hills

Tyler Henry and his boyfriend Clint Godwin said 'I do' in Beverly Hills

The 29-year-old star married his longtime partner Clint Godwin, also 29, at The Beverly Hills courthouse on Wednesday (07.05.25), the couple confirmed in a joint post Instagram:

Alongside a picture of the pair beaming in casual shirts and jeans, they penned: “Today, we are married.

“Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started. I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day. Best premonition ever!"

Tyler - who shot to fame through his show 'Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry', where he claimed to communicate with the deceased for celebrities, including several members of The Kardashian family - has been congratulated by some of the famous faces who he's done readings for.

Jenna Dewan penned: "Several celebrities who Henry has provided readings for celebrated the milestone! “Ohhh Tyler this brings me so much joy! Congratulations!"

Amanda Kloots commented: “Omg you guys!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!! What a beautiful day!”

Tyler and musician Clint first met in 2016 when he gave him a reading.

Sharing how they came to be acquainted, Tyler told GLAAD in 2022: "[Godwin] had seen me on [Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. He messaged me and said that he'd be interested in a reading."

He continued: "I knew the second I saw him that I had something that I needed to share with him regarding his grandfather, who had died.

His grandfather had recently taken his own life. As I connected with him, I relayed exactly why that decision was made. Immediately, I found myself a part of his family, being immersed in what they were going through."

Tagged in