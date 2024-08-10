Celine Dion has condemned Donald Trump's use of her 'Titanic' theme song 'My Heart Will Go On' at his Montana rally.

Celine Dion insists she would never 'endorse' Donald Trump

The 56-year-old Canadian singer has called out the former US president for "unauthorised usage" of the video, musical performance, and "likeness" of herself that was used as part of his campaign stop on Friday (09.08.24), as he continues to battle it out with Kamala Harris to be re-elected.

A statement on her official social media channels read: "Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

"…And really, THAT song? (sic)"

The unauthorised use of the 1998 song comes after Celine fulfilled a "dream" by performing at the Olympics opening ceremony.

The 'Because You Loved Me' singer made her long-awaited return to live performing in Paris two weeks ago, and Celine took to social media to express her sense of pride.

Celine - who stopped performing live after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a progressive neurological disorder that affects her muscles - wrote on X: "Wow, what a night. Thanks to everyone at @Paris2024 , @Olympics and @Dior who helped make this dream come true. And now, it’s already time to go! I will miss you Paris! - Celine xx… (sic)"

Celine closed the ceremony with a rendition of Edith Piaf's 'L’Hymne à l’amour'.

The award-winning singer subsequently took to social media to express her joy and gratitude, admitting that she felt "honoured" to perform at the opening ceremony and hailed Paris as one of her "favourite cities".

She penned: "I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you! - Celine xx… (sic)"