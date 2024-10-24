Celine Dion has spoken of the importance of "hope" amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.

Celine Dion at the Spirit of Life gala

The 56-year-old singer stepped out of the spotlight in 2022 after being diagnosed with the condition - a progressive neurological disorder that affects her muscles - but returned to live performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony this summer, and on Tuesday (22.10.24), she admitted she "misses" being on stage.

Celine attended the 2024 Spirit of Life Gala staged by the City of Hope - a cancer research and treatment programme - to present the Spirit of Life Award to Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, and reflected on how hard it can be to overcome "tremendous challenges" in life.

After receiving a standing ovation, People magazine reports she told the audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: "This is the first time I've been on a stage since I was up on that tower. And I kind of miss it.

"This City of Hope is so well-named. It does so much more than the important research leading to new treatments. It provides care to people in their greatest time of need at the most difficult and challenging moment of their lives. That is so important.

"It provides the most precious ingredient, it provides hope. And I know how important that is.

"I know that in our wonderful lives, filled with family and joy and love, we can also be presented with tremendous challenges, with great tests about faith and strength. To many of us who experience this at some point, what a joy it is to come together with everyone in this room tonight to do everything in our power to help spread this great gift of hope."

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker praised the choice of Jay to receive the Spirit of Life Award - which honours leaders for their contributions to their community and profession - as she felt his career had survived great challenges but been marked by consistent displays of empathy.

She added: “You have shown such a generosity of spirit, a kindness and understanding of humanity that your legacy seems to be building itself."