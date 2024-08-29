Channing Tatum has accused Jenna Dewan of trying to "delay the upcoming trial" over 'Magic Mike' profits.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have still not agreed the terms of their divorce

The former couple split in 2018, but they have still not finalised the terms of their divorce, with the pair in dispute over the 2012 film, which the 43-year-old actress has argued her ex-husband co-financed with marital funds and developed during their relationship while he insisted he has never tried to deny the brunette beauty "her share of the community assets or income".

And in the latest round of their dispute, earlier this month Jenna requested the 44-year-old actor's legal team be dismissed, which they argued back was a "delay tactic".

In court papers filed on Wednesday (28.08.24) and obtained by People magazine, Jenna's team accused Channing of using "every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to a trial" and "depriving Jenna of a fair and equal share of the community estate, and he is prejudicing her every day that this case continues."

In a response obtained the same day, the 'Blink Twice' star's team insisted the filing was “solely designed to delay the upcoming trial.”

The lawyers stated that, since the divorce filing, Channing has "made exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation.

They added: "He has made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, his attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of a proposed judgment, and he has tried to resolve issues directly.”

Jenna had insisted Channing's legal team at Glaser Weil and Blank Rome should be disqualified from the upcoming trial due to a conflict of interest over their involvement in selling off parts of his business entities.

But they branded the request a "frivolous filing that has no basis in law or fact", as well as a "transparent attempt to divert the Court’s attention from her wilful violation of her Court ordered deposition and discovery deadlines.”

The '22 Jump Street' star's lawyers also asked for Jenna to be sanctioned $20,000.

Channing wrote in his own declaration the move was "just another delay tactic to prolong our divorce case."

Jenna - who has 11-year-old Everly with Channing, son Callum, four, and two-month-old Rhiannon with fiancé Steve Kazee - argued her former spouse's team should have "disclosed Glaser Weil's extensive and ongoing involvement with martial transactions related to the community's Magic Mike intellectual property."

They also branded it a "shocking" move for the 'Logan Lucky' actor to have "associated in new divorce counsel a mere five months before trial," and alleged that during their marriage, "that very same counsel created an extensive web of LLCs, each of which is at least partially owed by Channing, for the sole purpose of transacting business related to the community’s 'Magic Mike' intellectual property."