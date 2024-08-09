Channing Tatum has compared working with Zoe Kravitz to "marriage".

Channing Tatum compared film partnership with Zoe Kravitz to 'marriage'

The 44-year-old actor starred in his 35-year-old fiancée's directorial debut 'Blink Twice' and called it one of the "most gratifying things".

He told PEOPLE: "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody, I think.

"It's one of those ... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love."

And, Zoe said working with Channing brought them closer together.

She explained: "I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there.

"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

Speaking at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Zoe thanked Channing for letting her be a "psycho control freak" director.

Reading a note to the film's crew, Zoe said: "From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***** it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete ODC psycho control freak.

"Thank you for your patience. Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe also used her speech to thank the crew for all their hard work, saying: "Thank you for] the time it took to make this movie what we dreamed it could be. All of you worked harder than you were being paid to work.

"All of you lost sleep and probably sanity over this project. All of you received a number of weird fever-dream text messages from me at strange hours of the night. But none of you rolled your eyes and called me a bitch, at least to my face, when I said, ‘We’re not there yet.’

"All of you said, ‘Yes, let’s keep going, let’s get there,’ and we did."

Zoe and Channing got engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating.

Her rocker dad Lenny later confirmed the news and revealed his daughter is planning to walk down the aisle in 2025.

Speaking on the 'Zoe Ball and Friends' podcast, Lenny explained: "They’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year."

When asked if he will be performing at the event, Lenny replied: "I don’t think so. [I’ll] just be hanging out."