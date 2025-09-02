Channing Tatum has felt like "the radio contest winner" in Hollywood.

Channing Tatum has opened up about his career journey

The 45-year-old actor is one of the biggest names in the movie business - but Channing has always struggled with his self-belief.

The actor - who worked as a stripper and as a model before finding success in the film industry - told Variety: "Anytime I see myself on the screen, it doesn’t feel like a real movie. I see everybody giving these incredible performances, and I don’t believe myself."

Channing confessed to being surprised by his success in the movie business.

He said: "I always felt like the radio contest winner.

"I got called in at the right time, and I got the tickets backstage, and no one told me to leave. And once you let all that go, then you can really start."

On the other hand, Channing thinks his acting has benefited from the ups and downs he's been through in his personal life.

The movie star - who was married to actress Jenna Dewan between 2009 and 2019 - explained: "I’ve lived six or seven different lives.

"Life gives you fuel. If you’ve really been heartbroken, and really been in pain, and felt real, true aloneness … I’ve experienced enough life that I have something to offer. The technique, and the ability to actually deliver."

Channing actually took a hiatus from leading film roles for nearly five years, starting around 2017, and the actor previously suggested that he benefited from the break.

Channing confessed that his old work schedule was simply "untenable".

He told People in 2022: "I don't have this grand plan, I don't think I ever really did have a grand plan.

"Before I took some time off, I was on a pace that just was untenable. It was not something that I could really sustain. I don't even know if some of the last stuff that I was making, if I was really and truly my best in it in some of the movies. I wanted to make sure that I still had something to offer, and I wasn't just doing it just for a career."