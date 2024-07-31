Ryan Reynolds has hailed Channing Tatum as a "once-in-a-generation talent".

Channing Tatum stars in the new movie

The 47-year-old star actor stars alongside Channing, 44, in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', and Ryan has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his co-star, who plays Gambit in the new Marvel movie.

Ryan - who plays Deadpool in the money-spinning film franchise - wrote on X: "Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man. I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen. (sic)"

Earlier this week, Channing admitted that he owes Ryan a debt of gratitude.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to praise his showbiz pal, thanking Ryan for believing in him.

Channing wrote on Instagram: "I sat in the audience when Ryan showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man. It’s perfect. I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy. (sic)"

What's more, Channing admitted that he feels proud to appear in the new 'Deadpool' movie.

He said: "All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion."