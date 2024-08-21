Channing Tatum goes on "full iPhone diets" to cut down on his screen time.

Channing Tatum opened up about his iPhone diet at the London premiere of Blink Twice with his fiancee Zoe Kravitz

The Hollywood actor has revealed he struggles to be "alone" with his thoughts when he has a device to hand so he often ditches his phone for several weeks to disconnect and clear his mind.

Speaking at the London premiere of his new film 'Blink Twice', Channing explained to the Dailymail.co.uk : "I’m not good at responding to people but I go on full iPhone diets because as soon as I reach for my phone compulsory.

"When I’m just sitting there and I feel like I can’t be alone with myself or with my thoughts, I make sure I take a week or two off without it."

Channing's new film was directed by his fiancee Zoe Kravitz and he was full of praise for her, adding to the publication: "She’s a very bold human, unbelievably intelligent. She is just a dog at creating, she’s relentless and just doesn’t stop. I am so impressed by her."

Zoe also spoke about working with her fiance, adding: "I think working with your partner is an amazing experience, when you get to be creative together. We know there’s a lot of trust there. So I’m very thankful for that."

Zoe recently opened up about the couple's wedding plans admitting she's not sure if 2025 is going to be the year they walk down the aisle.

She told Esquire magazine: "It's literally something we've said in passing. Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.' "

While she isn't certain about a wedding date, she is fairly adamant that there aren't more children in her and Channing's future.

She explained: "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did.

"When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy.' I had to actually look at what do I want."

Channing has a daughter named Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.