Channing Tatum gushes over love of his life Zoe Kravitz

The 44-year-old actor stars in his 35-year-old fiancée's directorial debut 'Blink Twice' and said he loved working with Zoe and had no "fear" about the collaboration.

Speaking to chat show host Jimmy Fallon, he said: "Creating is our, like, love language. Like, we really just enjoy that. I didn’t have any fear going into making a movie with somebody that you’re — you know, is the love of your life.”

Channing previously compared working with Zoe to a marriage.

He told PEOPLE: "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody, I think.

"It's one of those ... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love."

And, Zoe said working with Channing brought them closer together.

She explained: "I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there.

"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

Speaking at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Zoe thanked Channing for letting her be a "psycho control freak" director.

Reading a note to the film's crew, Zoe said: "From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***** it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete ODC psycho control freak.

"Thank you for your patience. Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler."