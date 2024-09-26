Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalised their divorce - six years after their split.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached a divorce settlement and will avoid a trial

The 44-year-old actor and the 43-year-old actress - who went their separate ways in 2018 - are reported by the Daily Mail to have signed a judgement this week that means they will avoid their December trial after they agreed to waiver spousal support.

The former couple have been at loggerheads over the profits for Channing's 2012 film 'Magic Mike', with Jenna claiming her ex-husband co-financed the movie with marital funds and that it was developed during their relationship.

However, they signed a binding judgement that resolves the dispute, with the outlet noting that all future disputes are to be settled outside of court.

Full details of the divorce are being kept sealed.

Channing had accused his ex-wife of trying to "delay the upcoming trial" over 'Magic Mike' profits and insisted he never tried to deny Jenna "her share of the community assets or income".

His lawyers stated that since the divorce filing, Channing "made exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation."

They added: "He has made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, his attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of a proposed judgment, and he has tried to resolve issues directly.”

Jenna had insisted Channing's legal team at Glaser Weil and Blank Rome should be disqualified from the trial due to a conflict of interest over their involvement in selling off parts of his business entities.

But they branded the request a "frivolous filing that has no basis in law or fact", as well as a "transparent attempt to divert the Court’s attention from her wilful violation of her Court ordered deposition and discovery deadlines.”

Channing wrote in his own declaration the move was "just another delay tactic to prolong our divorce case."

Jenna - who has 11-year-old Everly with Channing, son Callum, four, and two-month-old Rhiannon with fiancé Steve Kazee - argued her former spouse's team should have "disclosed Glaser Weil's extensive and ongoing involvement with martial transactions related to the community's Magic Mike intellectual property."

The couple - who met on the set of their 2006 film 'Step Up' and tied the knot in 2009 - confirmed their split in a joint statement in 2018.

It read: "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

They were officially confirmed single in 2019, and in 2020, they agreed to split custody of their daughter.

Channing is now engaged to 35-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz.