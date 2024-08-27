Channing Tatum avoided doing his laundry for a whole year.

Channing Tatum spent a lot of money on plain white t-shirts to avoid doing his laundry

The 44-year-old actor hates the chore as much as the next person and came up with a not so cost-effective way of skipping washing day by buying the same plain white t-shirts repeatedly and wearing them twice a week.

He told GQ in a recent video interview: "I had one year that I called 'The Year of the Fresh White Tee'.

"I don't think I did laundry all year that year, and I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought."

"I'd be like 'I can get like two wears out of this a week'.

"This is gonna be good."

Channing quipped: "It was a beautiful year."

He insisted: "I hate doing laundry. I hate it more than I can possibly say."

The 'Step Up' star says the year was either 1999 or 2000 when he would have been 19 or 20.

Meanwhile, Channing recently compared working with Zoe Kravitz to "marriage".

The movie star starred in his 35-year-old fiancée's directorial debut 'Blink Twice' and called it one of the "most gratifying things".

He told PEOPLE: "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody, I think.

"It's one of those ... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love."

Zoe said working with Channing brought them closer together.

She explained: "I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there.

"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

Speaking at the film's Los Angeles premiere, Zoe thanked Channing for letting her be a "psycho control freak" director.

Reading a note to the film's crew, Zoe said: "From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***** it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete ODC psycho control freak.

"Thank you for your patience. Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler."

Zoe and Channing got engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating.