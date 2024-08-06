Ryan Reynolds believes Channing Tatum is one of the "kindest" men in Hollywood.

Ryan Reynolds has hailed Channing Tatum

The 44-year-old actor stars as Gambit in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', and Ryan has taken to social media to heap praise on his co-star.

Alongside some still images from the movie, Ryan wrote on X: "Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play. His story is similar to mine in that he spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen. Remy LeBeau is grafted to his soul and needs to come out and deal. And Gambit found his author in Chan. He’s one of the coolest, smartest characters in Comics and still largely unexplored. I want more — and from what I saw in theaters, you do too. Having the chance to say goodbye to some of these heroes is as important as having new characters to root for… and rooting for Gambit is easy. Rooting for Chan is even easier. He’s one of the greatest, hardest working, kindest people in this entire industry. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see @channingtatum pull Gambit from the dead and bring him to life at the perfect time and perfect way. #Gambit (sic)"

Meanwhile, Channing recently admitted that he owes Ryan a debt of gratitude.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to praise his showbiz pal, thanking Ryan for believing in him.

Channing wrote on Instagram: "I sat in the audience when Ryan showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man. It’s perfect. I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy. (sic)"