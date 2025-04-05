Channing Tatum was learning on the job early in his acting career.

Channing Tatum has reflected on his evolution as an actor

The 44-year-old movie star made his film debut in the drama 'Coach Carter' back in 2005 - but Channing thinks his acting skills have really matured in recent years.

Channing - who actually worked as a stripper and as a model before finding success in Hollywood - told 'Extra': "I was getting jobs before I knew what even acting was or how to do it.

"I was doing all, like, kinda on-the-job training in a way, just being like, 'Okay, just say the line naturally,' instead of actually understanding what acting is and what this, like, beautiful gift is."

Channing has "learned so much" about acting from watching films.

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star shared: "I was watching movies and I've learned so much from movies, more than I've learned from school or anything else or books or anything.

"Movies are probably my longest relationship in my life. I don't know, I just love them so much. They're magical."

Meanwhile, Channing recently revealed that he "won't be doing anymore fat roles".

The actor took to social media to reveal the physical transformation he made for 'Josephine', the upcoming thriller film, and Channing confirmed that he doesn't intend to pile on the pounds for any future film roles.

Alongside a series of topless selfies, Channing - who previously starred in the 'Magic Mike' film franchise - wrote on Instagram: "We back up! lol. 1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman. I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys. But i won’t be doing anymore fat roles haha. It’s to hard on the body and to hard to take off now. But damn when i look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do. (sic)"