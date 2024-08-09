Channing Tatum thinks all couples should take on the "hardest possible project" together.

Channing Tatum has shared some relationship advice

The 44-year-old actor is currently engaged to actress Zoe, 35, and after they worked together on the upcoming horror 'Blink Twice' and he has suggested that other couples should to the same sort of thing to strengthen their relationship.

He told E! News: "I don’t really make any creative decisions or very many decisions without getting her point of view now because I respect her point of view and her brain, her tastes and almost everything. I suggest this for anybody that’s in a relationship.

"Go find the hardest possible creative project and go do it together."

Channing recently called it one of the "most gratifying things" to be able to work with his wife on the project.

He told PEOPLE: "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody, I think.

"It's one of those ... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love."

And, Zoe said working with Channing brought them closer together.

She explained: "I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there.

"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

The 'Fly Me to the Moon' star - who has 11-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - recently explained that he and Zoe were "brought together" by working on the new film.

He told Extra: "Working with your partner truly is — you know, I know a lot of people are afraid of it — it was the thing that cemented us in a way.

"We started, you know, kind of grew a little bit right before we started filming, and then it's like, 'Okay, we're gonna go do this.'

"It just brought us together.”