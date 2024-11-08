Chappell Roan's recent success has been inspired by 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Chappell Roan has been inspired by the movie

The 26-year-old singer - who released her debut studio album, 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess', in September 2023 - has admitted that her career was transformed by the 2018 musical drama film, which focused on the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen.

Speaking at an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday (07.11.24), Chappell shared: "Why I even really switched so hardcore into pop was because I watched the Queen movie with Rami [Malek].

"That scene whenever they're performing Live Aid and performing 'Radio Ga Ga' ... that changed my career. It pivoted and I was like, 'I will do like whatever it takes [to recreate that].'"

Chappell recalled being wowed by Rami's character and his relationship with the audience.

She explained: "I just would do anything to feel that way in a crowd. I thought to myself, how do I do something that like? I can look out and have everyone do the same thing like that. It was so powerful."

Chappell has actually made a concerted effort to create songs "that would be amazing live".

The singer explained that she wants to "interact with the audience" during her own live performances.

Chappell - who has been nominated for the Album of the Year gong at the Grammys - said: "I knew the whole time I just wanted to write songs that would be amazing live, to interact with the audience. I genuinely think that's why this project has caught on fire this year. It's been my year of performing live. These songs were never meant to be hidden on an album somewhere."