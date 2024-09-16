Chappell Roan is "scrambling to try to feel healthy".

Chappell Roan has revealed her frustrations with fame

The 26-year-old star is determined to achieve long-term success - but Chappell is struggling to cope with the demands of the music industry.

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker told The Face magazine: "I feel ambitious about making this sustainable. That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off.

"This industry and artistry f****** thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so f***** up?

"The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy."

Chappell has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. But she noted that fame and success comes at a price.

Recalling a recent encounter at an airport, Chappell shared: "I get out of the car, it’s 5.30 in the morning, and there’s two guys waiting with a bunch of posters and s*** for me to sign.

"I know they’re not fans. I said no. I was like, ​‘I don’t sign anything at the airport, I’m sorry.’ [One of them] follows me to the TSA line, starts yelling at me and everyone just turns and looks. He’s like: ​‘You should really humble yourself. Do you know where you are right now? Don’t forget where you came from.’ I’m just like: ​‘What the f*** is going on?’

"I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It’s dangerous now, and I’m still going. But that part is not what I signed up for."