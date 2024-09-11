Chappell Roan's parents were supportive of her coming out as a lesbian.

Chappell Roan recently came out as a lesbian

The 26-year-old singer - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - was raised in a household with traditional Christian values and still feels "uncomfortable" about her sexuality sometimes but admitted that it took her mother and father "a lot of unlearning" when she came out to them.

She told Rolling Stone: "It took a lot of unlearning, and there’s still things I’m still confused about, and [it’s] why I feel so uncomfortable being gay sometimes. I don’t get why this is such an issue for me. It shouldn’t be, but something’s just going on and I need to just accept that.."

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker also noted that she was "scared of flamboyantly gay people" because of her religious upbringing.

She said: "I was scared of flamboyantly gay people because I was taught that.

"[I realised] people hate flamboyantly gay people because it exudes femininity, and people hate women. Just little things like that that you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so f*****.'"

Chappell spent a long time trying to move away from that mindset. However, she still has moments of confusion.

Chappell has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and the singer is thrilled that she's managed to achieve so much success without compromising her values.

Chappell actually feels proud that she's proven so many records labels wrong by becoming a big name in the music industry.

The singer - who released a series of songs independently in 2022 - said: "It feels so good to prove them wrong because they weren’t just a little wrong. They were really, really, really wrong.

"To know that my gut instinct was right is the best feeling in the world. Purposeful revenge does not feel good, but revenge by accident feels awesome."