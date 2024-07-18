Chappell Roan was starstruck when Miley Cyrus invited her to a party.

Chappell Roan starstruck by Miley Cyrus

The 26-year-old singer revealed that the first concert she ever attended was Miley's and she could not believe that her 31-year-old idol even knew who she was.

Speaking on Drew Afualo's 'The Comment Section' podcast, she said: "All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean? I never thought I would get access to so much backstage. Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.'

"I was in fourth grade, and when she came out I saw my friends start crying, and then little girls around us started crying, and I was like, ‘I guess I’ve gotta cry.’ I was like, ‘This is so emotional.'

"I didn’t understand then why people were crying, but now I get it. I’m like, ‘Oh, because that was the coolest thing.’ It was so spiritual."

Chappell was also a huge fan of Miley's TV series, 'Hannah Montana', where the star played a seemingly average teenage girl who lives a double life as a famous pop singer.

And Chappell wishes she had a secret identity so she could escape the confines of fame.

She said: "If I were to be able to start this all over, I don’t think it’s realistic to do a Daft Punk thing, but I wish I would have, you know? Like, a helmet. Same with Mr. Marshmello.

"But I loved that Hannah had two different personalities because it’s my f****** hair that gets me in trouble all the time. So, I wish I would’ve done her."