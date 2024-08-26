Charli XCX doesn't believe that she has to be "truthful" as an artist.

Charli XCX likes to tell lies in the media

The 32-year-old pop star - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - has been propelled to global fame in recent months thanks to her viral hit album 'brat' after years of releasing records in her native UK but joked that telling lies in the media can be "so fun" and wonders where the notion of truth comes from in the first place.

She told Vulture: "Lying is so fun, so brat! Who made this rule that you have to be truthful and honest in the press as an artist? The press is just a tool!"

The 'Speed Drive' singer also claimed that she has always been thought of as "difficult" within the industry but she refuses to put up with those who do not live up to her standards.

She said: "I’ve always been … interpreted as difficult. I have a high standard, and I don’t think they’re right always. And I’m not willing to do something just because they think it’s right. They don’t know what’s best for me and my career, you know? I don’t suffer b***********, you know? There are a lot of bulls******** in the music industry. There really, really are."

The '360' hitmaker noted that her fanbase has changed in recent times and become more interested in her as a person but admitted that she doesn't really want to be singing some tracks from her back catalogue for the rest of her career, even though they might be highly regarded amongst her followers.

She said: "There was this more intense fan base forming. They weren’t just into the music; they were into me. But do I want to be singing ‘Good Ones’ forever?” The lyrics include 'I always let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh'. Personally, no. Those songs don’t get me off as much."