Charli xcx and George Daniel have tied the knot.

Charli xcx and George Daniel got married in front of a small number of family and friends in London

A viral video of the couple on their wedding day (19.07.25) has circulated on the internet, with the Apple singer wowing in a low-cut white mini-dress. The bride opted to wear her hair down with a lengthy veil, and even donned her trademark Brat sunglasses to the intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London.

According to The Mirror, there were only 20 friends and family in attendance, including 1975 drummer George's bandmates Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann. Frontman Matty Healy wasn't said to be there.

As for the 35-year-old sticksman's attire, the groom opted for a casual black suit with an off-grey shirt underneath, plus a white flower in his jacket to match his wife's bouquet.

There had been reports that the pair were planning a lavish Sicily wedding later this year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Charli and George fell in love with Sicily and knew they wanted to get married there.

"It's incredibly secluded and romantic. There will be no expense spared. It's costing tens of thousands of pounds and visually it will be mesmerising.

"Charli and George said they wanted a massive party and there are no restrictions on when the bar has to close, so it can go on all night."

The source added: "They have both had such a busy summer with massive shows, but from mid-August they're able to slow down and focus on their big day.

"It's going to be pretty star-studded too, with plenty of their celeb mates making the journey over to Sicily to watch them say 'I do'. Charli and George are so excited to become man and wife."

However, Charli revealed earlier this year that she was feeling relaxed about her wedding plans and that she and George "just want to have a party".

The 32-year-old singer said: "We're both very chill and we kind of just want to have a party.

"Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever.

"We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends."

Charli and George got engaged in November 2023 after a year of dating.