Charli XCX has shared a glimpse into her wild wedding after-party.

The 32-year-old singer married the 1975’s drummer George Daniel, 35, on Saturday (19.07.25) in east London, joined by close friends and family members, including his bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald.

She haw now given fans a look at the bash that followed in a video she posted on TikTok, featuring her in a white dress and her new husband topless in one moment from the footage.

In her caption alongside the footage, she joked: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle”, before adding: “Luckily did”.

Later in the night of her wedding, Charli changed into a second outfit — a £3,300 Nova Cora white dress — for a party with pals at Ellie’s bar in Dalston.

She and George exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony before making their way down Hackney High Street to Italian restaurant Dalla.

According to The Sun, the venue was closed exclusively for the wedding party and there were only around 20 guests.

Charli’s party pals dined alfresco on pasta and champagne, and were seen smoking outside ahead of the meal.

A source told The Sun: “Charli and George wanted to keep it very cool, so they shunned cars and walked down Hackney High Street to get to Dalla.”

Charli’s wedding band, which complements her classic solitaire engagement ring, also attracted attention.

Jewellery expert Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds told MailOnline: “Charli’s wedding band is where she’s really made it her own... it’s chunky and very different to the delicate bands you usually see paired with solitaires.” She valued the piece between £8,000 and £10,000.

Charli's parents, Jon and Shameera Aitchison, were photographed posing with the newlyweds during their nuptials, to which George wore a dark double-breasted suit with a pale open-collared shirt and a boutonnière matching Charli’s bouquet.

News of the pair’s engagement first emerged in 2023, with The Sun reporting George had proposed.

In February 2024, sources said the couple had travelled to Italy to scout locations for their main celebration.

Earlier this month, it was reported Charli and George had chosen Sicily as the location for their second, larger wedding later this year.

A source told The Sun: “This was the formal wedding and the big event is happening in a few months. “Charli and George had the most perfect day in London. It was everything they wanted it to be — relaxed, informal and fun.”