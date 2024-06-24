Charli XCX has called for alleged chants of "Taylor is dead!" at her concerts to stop immediately.

Charli XCX calls for an end to trolling of Taylor Swift at her concerts

The '360' singer was left "disturbed" to hear that some fans had been shouting the hateful message about Taylor Swift, and warned she will not "tolerate" it in her "community".

After her 'Brat' show in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 23, an X user shared videos of attendees seemingly chanting “A Taylor Morreu,", which translates to “Taylor is dead".

Their post continued: “Could you do something about it? We don’t (believe) that’s what music should be about."

The 31-year-old hyperpop chart-topper reacted on her Instagram Story: "can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows. it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not tolerate it. (sic)"

The hateful chants come after fans speculated Charli's song 'Sympathy is a knife' is about 34-year-old pop superstar Taylor - who the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker opened for in 2018, but they have presumed is no longer close to.

They believe the lyrics are about Taylor's brief romance with The 1975's frontman Matty Healy, 35, as Charli is engaged to the group's drummer, George Daniel, 34, who is name-dropped.

Charli sings: “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show/ Fingers crossed behind my back/ I hope they break up quick.”

However, she has never confirmed or denied this to be the case.

Charli has also been competing with Taylor in the charts, with the latter's 'The Tortured Poets Department' LP reigning at the top.

The former had her biggest-selling week, with 'Brat' peaking at number two in the UK.

Charli's call for the mean chants to stop comes after she released a remix of 'Brat' song 'Girl, so confusing' featuring Lorde, and dispelled their feud.

The New Zealand pop star was speculated to have been the subject of the track, as Charli spoke out on the comparisons between the pair and recently admitted she felt jealous of her peer's success with her 2013 hit 'Royals'.

She sings over a pulsating beat: "People say we’re alike/ They say we’ve got the same hair."

Another line goes: "Yeah, I don't know if you like me/Sometimes I think you might hate me/Sometimes I think I might hate you/Maybe you just wanna be me."

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Charli confessed she compared her music and fashion style to that of the 27-year-old Kiwi - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor - and was envious that she was having huge success, whilst she felt "insecure" about her own music.